Pune: ICSE, ISC board results to be declared on May 14

Results for the Class X and Class XII students of more than 26 schools in Pune affiliated with the ICSE (Indian School Certificate Examinations) and the ISC (Indian School Certificate) will be declared on May 14 at 3 pm, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Monday.

For the examinations that were held between February 26 and April 2, the students can access their results both offline and online. The results will be displayed at the council’s headquarters in Noida along with the official website of the CISCE.

Students can access the results online on the CISCE website under the ‘Careers’ tab. They would need to keep their Unique ID number and Index number along with them while accessing the result. They can also receive the results through SMS by sending a message with their Unique ID i.e. ICSE (Unique ID) to 09248082883.

Two days after the declaration of result, Class X students can access the digitally-signed copies of the statement of Marks and Pass Certificate from Digilocker, while Class XII students can access the Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate along with the Migration Certificate from the same portal.

Students can also get their unique username and password on Digilocker by signing into the portal through a mobile number. Digilocker is an authentic portal established by Government of India’s Department of Electronics and Information Technology. Students seeking a recheck can send their requests by May 21.

