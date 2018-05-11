ICSE 10th, 12th Result 2018: CISCE to declare results on May 14 at cisce.org

ICSE 10th, 12th Result 2018: Students will be able to check their respective scores both offline and online. Students will be able to check their respective scores both offline and online.

ICSE 10th, 12th Result 2018: The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the results for ICSE (Indian School Certificate Examinations) Class 10th and ISC (Indian School Certificate) Class 12th examinations on Monday, May 14 at 3 pm. The ICSE examinations began on February 26 and ended on March 28. Similarly, the ISC examination commenced on February 7 and ended on April 2. All those students who had appeared for these examinations will be able to check their respective scores both offline and online. The results will be displayed at the council’s headquarters in Noida along with the official website of the CISCE — cisce.org

This year, the board gave15 minutes time prior to the exam for reading the question paper. Last year, the result of ICSE examination was declared on May 29, and 98.50 per cent students cleared the examinations with good marks. A total of 1,76,327 candidates registered for ICSE examinations last year. The results for ISC examination was declared on May 29 and the overall pass percentage was 96.47.

Passing marks reduced

From this academic session onwards, a student will require 33 instead of 35 per cent for passing ICSE exams and 35 instead of 40 per cent for ISC exams. The Council had decided to lower the pass marks for both class 10, 12 board examinations, a top official had earlier said.

Where and how to check results

Students can access the results online on the CISCE website under the ‘Careers’ tab. They would need to keep their Unique ID number and Index number along with them while accessing the result. They can also receive the results through SMS by sending a message with their Unique ID i.e. ICSE (Unique ID) to 09248082883.

Statement of marks and pass certificate

Two days after the declaration of result, Class 10th students can access the digitally-signed copies of the ‘Statement of Marks’ and ‘Pass Certificate’ from Digilocker, while Class 12th students can access the same along with the ‘Migration Certificate’ from the same portal. Students can also get their unique username and password on Digilocker by signing into the portal through a mobile number.

