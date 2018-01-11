ICSE exams to start on February 26, ISC on February 7

CISCE datesheet 2018: The ISC examination will commence on February 7 and end on April 2. Express photo by Jaipal Singh : The ISC examination will commence on February 7 and end on April 2. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

CISCE datesheet 2018: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday released the examination schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The ICSE examinations will begin on February 26 and end on March 28. The ISC examination will commence on February 7 and end on April 2.

From this year, CISCE has changed the passing marks for both ISC and ICSE students. The pass marks for ICSE has been updated from 35 per cent to 33 per cent and that for the ISC from 40 per cent to 35 per cent.

In a release, the board has also informed that the dates of the examinations may change based on the declaration of election dates by the Chief Election Commissioner of India for the states due for Assembly elections.

The board will give 15 minutes time prior to the exam for reading the question paper. The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11 am. Read | ICSE date sheet 2018: Class 10 exams to begin from February 26

