ICSE exam 2017: Check revised time table here

The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the revised schedule for the 10 (ICSE) 2017 examination. The ICSE exams will start on March 10 with English paper and will end on April 26.

Indian School Certificate Examination had earlier annouced the exam schedule for its class X and XII examinations but due to Assembly elections, they have to postponed dates. The ICSE exams will be held at 9 am or 11 am.

In addition to the paper’s duration, the students will get an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. Students can view the detailed timetable on the council’s website cisce.org.

Last year, English Language was the first paper that commenced from Feb 29.

ICSE exam 2017 time table

March 10 — Friday — English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1

March 15 — Wednesday — Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2

March 17 — Friday — History & Civics – H.C.G. – Paper 1

March 18 — Saturday — Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

March 20 — Monday — Geography – H.C.G. – Paper 2

March 23 — Thursday — Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu

Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan, Japanese

March 25 — Saturday — Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)

March 27 — Monday — Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1

March 29 — Wednesday — (Group II Elective) Sanskrit / French

March 30 — Thursday — Hindi

April 1 — Saturday — Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

April 3 — Monday — Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2

April 5 — Wednesday — Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3

April 7 — Friday — (Group III-Elective)

Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga, Technical Drawing Applications

April 8 — Saturday — Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

April 12 — Wednesday — Economics (Group II Elective)

April 17 — Monday — Mathematics

April 19 — Wednesday — Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

April 21 — Friday — Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

