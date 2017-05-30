ICSE Class X: Shreya Chauhan tops Tricity, scores 98 per cent marks

Tricity topper in ICSE 10th class Sherya Chauhan (98%) of Saupin school sector-9, Panchkula with her mother at her resident at Rajiv Vihar, Manimajra on Monday, May 29 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Tricity topper in ICSE 10th class Sherya Chauhan (98%) of Saupin school sector-9, Panchkula with her mother at her resident at Rajiv Vihar, Manimajra on Monday, May 29 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

AS THE results of Class X of Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) were announced on Monday, Shreya Chauhan, a student of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, emerged as the topper in the Tricity scoring 98 per cent marks.

There are seven schools in the Tricity affiliated to ICSE. An elated Shreya said that she knew that she would score above 90 per cent for which she studied for six to eight hours daily. She scored 100 in Physical Education, 99 each in Hindi and Economics, 97 in Maths, 95 in English and 93 in Social Studies.

“Listening to music was my stress buster. I have decided to pursue commerce and become a businesswoman,” said Shreya, daughter of SPS Chauhan, a businessman, and Sujata Chauhan, a homemaker. Sujata Chauhan said that when Shreya’s gradmother passed away in February this year, she went through a difficult phase as she was very attached to her. “It was very difficult for us to bring her back on the track,” said Sujata.

Bagging the second spot is Adit Jindal from Strawberry Field High School, who scored 97.6 per cent marks. Adit excels not just in studies but is also an inter-school swimming gold medallist, Taekowondo black belt and has cleared the Trinity College, London, piano gradation level 6 out 8.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Adit said, “I would study for five hours daily and consistently for over two years. Before the exams I would do all the activities like watching movies, playing games as it would help me relax.”

Adit scored 100 marks in computer application, 98 in sciences, 99 in Maths, 96 in History and Civics and 95 in English. Unlike his parents who both are doctors, Adit aspires to be a software engineer and will take non-medical in Class XI.

4 students bag the third spot

Four students from the Tricity schools — Srijan Aggarwal, Ishaan Singh, Charu Gupta and Amanjot Singh Dhiman — have scored 97.4 per cent and share the third spot. Srijan Aggarwal, a student of St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, said her biggest motivation to get good marks was her sister Ishita, who was the Tricity topper for commerce in 2015.

Srijan said, “Normally on school days I would end up studying for four hours while prior to the examination, the study hours would increase to eight-nine hours.” She hopes to get admission to IIT-Bombay to pursue Mechanical Engineering.

An avid reader of fiction books, Charu Gupta is a student of Little Flower Convent School, Panchkula. Charu’s father Ajay Gupta runs a private company while her mother Poonam Gupta is a teacher at Little Flower Convent School.

“It was a miracle and it’s all because of my family and teachers’ support that I did well in my exams. I will pursue Commerce stream and want to be actuarial scientist,” said Charu.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, her father Ajay Gupta said, “It’s a proud moment for me. I am feeling like a star. When I went to the school, I got attention by media and teachers. It was my great day just because of my daughter.”

Amanjot Singh Dhiman, a student of Yadvindra Public School, Mohali, said that he wanted to be a software engineer and he would opt for non-medical stream in his next class. He added that he expected to get around 95 per cent but his hard work paid off and he secured more than 97 per cent.

Amanjot’s father is a furniture businessman and mother is a homemaker. His sister is studying in her final year of psychology at MCM DAV College. He said that throughout the year his focus was on his studies. Another student to share the third position, Ishan Singh, is a student of Strawberry Fields School.

“I want to get admission in one of the Ivy League colleges in the United States of America and want to study Economics. As a routine I would study for 12 hours three weeks prior to the exams and for relaxation would watch television, read books, both fiction and non-fiction,” he said. His father Siddharth Singh is a professor in Indian School of Business and mother Shalini is a lawyer at Punjab and Haryana High Court.

