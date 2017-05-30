ICSE Class X results: Yadvindra Public School, St. Xavier’s record 100 per cent results

Students and parents checking results of ICSE 10th class which are displayed at Littel Flower Convent School Sector-14, Panchkula on Monday, May 29 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Students and parents checking results of ICSE 10th class which are displayed at Littel Flower Convent School Sector-14, Panchkula on Monday, May 29 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

AMANJOT SINGH Dhiman topped in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X examination declared on Monday at the Yadvindra Public School (YPS). Amanjot secured 97.4 per cent marks in the examination. The school has 100 per cent results. The school administration said that a total of 132 students appeared in the ICSE examination this year and 22 students got more than 90 per cent marks while others passed the exams by securing more than 60 per cent marks. The school has 100 per cent results.

In ISC examination, a total 58 students appeared in the examination. All the students passed by securing above 60 per cent marks. The school also has 100 per cent results in the class. Sahil Ahuja, who secured 95.75 per cent marks, topped the Tricity in non-medical stream. Jaskirat Singh Lambha secured 91.75 marks and stood second in the school while Dhrub Trehan bagged the third position in the stream in school by getting 90 per cent marks.

Kunwar Shahbaaz Singh Jhajj topped in the school in humanities stream by securing 93.75 per cent marks, Sukhman Kaur Dhanoa secured second position with 91.25 per cent and Sanjana Singh stood third with 90.5 per cent marks in the stream. In commerce stream Shivam Nagpal topped with 92.75 per cent, while Shreya Arya secured second position with 92.5 per cent marks.

St. Xavier’s School, Mohali

Pulkit Dureja bagged the first position in St. Xavier’s school by securing 93 per cent marks in his exams. The results were declared on Monday. Most of the students secured more than 80 per cent marks and the school has 100 per cent results. Gurnoor Singh bagged the second position with 91.8 percent marks while Jaskaran Singh Sandhu remained at third position with 91.2 per cent marks in the results. The school administration said that five students secured more than 90 per cent marks while as many as 18 students secured more than 80 per cent marks in the examination.

Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

A total of 32 Class XII students appeared for the exam and all of them secured the first division. A total of 15 students scored 90 per cent and above. In Class X a total of 90 students appeared of whom 29 scored 90 per cent and above. Two students of the school Nayantara Singh and Anushka Swamy Sapra scored 97.8 per cent in humanities stream and also topped Class XII in the Tricity. The commerce topper in the Tricity Gureet Kaur Balal is also from the school.

Speaking on the results, director of the school Atul Khanna said, “It is always a nice feeling to know that your students have performed well. It’s an affirmation of everyone’s efforts — students, teachers and parents. Having said that, I would like to say that we must look at the performance landscape a little more closely. Beyond the layer of toppers lie multiple levels of performance barometers wherein different students have outperformed themselves and the expectations of those around them.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App