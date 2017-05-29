ICSE results declared, Muskan Pathan tops Class 10th exam

CBSE Class 12th results 2017: The students can check the results on the official website cisce.org CBSE Class 12th results 2017: The students can check the results on the official website cisce.org

ICSE results 2017: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results of ICSE examination 2017 today at 3 pm. The overall pass percentage is 98.52 per cent with Delhi-NCR scoring 97.72 per cent in this year’s Class 10th exams 2017.

Muskan Abdulla Pathan from Pune and Ashwin Rao from Bangalore jointly shared the top position scoring 99.40 per cent.

Delhi-NCR

From St Mary’s Academy, Meerut Cantt has given five toppers this year. Shashwat Saxena has grabbed number one position by scoring 98.60 per cent while Parth Gill from the same school has bagged the second position by scoring 98.40 per cent.

The number three position is jointly shared by Aryan Bansal, Arnav Upadhyay and Saksham Rastogi from St Mary’s Academy, Meerut Cantt. While Arwachi Sindhu from Christ Raja Convent school, Jind has also bagged the third position. They all have scored 98.20 per cent.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had conducted the Class 10th exams on March 10 with English paper. The exams were ended on April 21.

CISCE has also announced the results of ISC 2017 with Ananya Maiti scoring a jaw-dropping 99.65 per cent. As many as 2,50,871 candidates registered for the examinations out of which 1,76,327 students have sat for ICSE examinations.

About 175,299 students appeared for the exam out of which 96,770 are boys and 78,529 are girl students. Girls have outperformed boys scoring 99.03 pass percentage while boyys achieved a pass percentage of 98.13 per cent.

The ICSE examination has been conducted in 57 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and 9 are foreign languages and 1 Classical language.

Interestingly, the candidates with learning difficulty (Dyslexia etc) cases were 915 of which 83 candidates obtained above 90 per cent.

Steps to check CISCE ICSE results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned

Click on the ‘ICSE results 2017’ section

Enter your UID, course and captcha

Download the result or click on the ‘Print Result’ button to get the print

