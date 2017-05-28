ICSE class 10 exams 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow at cisce.org

ICSE class 10 results 2017: A total of 1,76,327 candidates registered for ICSE boards this year. ICSE class 10 results 2017: A total of 1,76,327 candidates registered for ICSE boards this year.

ICSE class 10 results 2017: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the results for the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 exams 2017 tomorrow at 3 pm. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website and check this page for updates.

The ICSE boards were conducted from March 10 starting with English Language paper 1 and ending with the Environmental Science paper on April 21, 2017. A total of 1,76,327 candidates registered for ICSE boards this year.

Read | CISCE: ICSE, ISC results 2017 to be declared on Monday at cisce.org

Last year about 1,68,591 students for the ICSE exams, the results for which were released on May 6 and the pass percentage was at 98.50 per cent.

Steps to check the ICSE class 10 results 2017:

– Visit the official website for the board (cisce.org).

– Click on the ‘ICSE / ISC Results 2017’ section.

– Enter your UID, course and captcha

– Download the result or click on the ‘Print Result’ button to get the print.

– Keep a copy of the results for further reference.

