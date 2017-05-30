ICSE Board Results: Hard work, basketball behind 15-year-old’s success

A passionate basketball player, the 15-year-old was always focused in his studies, said his mother Surabhi Singhal. (Source: wikimedia common) A passionate basketball player, the 15-year-old was always focused in his studies, said his mother Surabhi Singhal. (Source: wikimedia common)

Shying away from all attention and congratulatory messages he was being showered with, Class X student Raghav Singhal, who secured the all India third rank in the ICSE board results on Monday, was out with his friends. A student of St Mary’s School, Singhal scored 99 per cent overall and has also topped his school.

A passionate basketball player, the 15-year-old was always focused in his studies, said his mother Surabhi Singhal. Reacting to the high score that her son secured, Singhal said, “We feel truly blessed and happy with his achievement. We were not expecting such high scores.”

She said Raghav used games and outdoor activities as tools for de-stressing himself. “Even during the exam period, he would be involved in playing basketball,” she said. While he has secured full marks in both Mathematics and Social Sciences, the third ranker got 99 marks for Hindi and Computer each and 97 marks in English.

