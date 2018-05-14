ICSE, ISC result 2018 declared, ICSE pass percent at 98.51, ISC at 96.21

ICSE, ISC result 2018: Students can access their result at cisce.org ICSE, ISC result 2018: Students can access their result at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC result 2018: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of ICSE and ISC examination 2018 today at 3 pm. The pass percentage for ICSE stands at 98.51. Most of the students have secured grade 1 which means scoring 90-100 marks in most subjects. A total of 80,880 ISC candidates appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 96.21 per cent. Among four regions in the country, southern region has scored with the highest pass percentage in the ICSE class 10 exams with 99.69 per cent followed by western region at 99.67 per cent.

Moreover, this year, seven students have topped the ISC exams, they are – Abhijanan Chakrobarty from Mumbai, Radhika Chandra from Lucknow, Saman Waheed from Lucknow, Sakshi Pradunan from Lucknow, Lipika Agarwal again from Lucknow, Koushiki Dasgupta Chaudhary from Panihati and Tansa Kartik Shah from Mumbai.

Swayam Das from Mumbai has topped the ICSE exam by scoring 99.40 per cent. The second position is shared by Jasmine Kaul Chahal from Jalandhar and Anokhi Amit Mehta from Mumbai. Both of them scored 99.20 per cent. The third position is shared by 12 candidates.

From this year, the CISCE has decided to reduce the pass percent for Class 10, 12 annual board exams. While ICSE students need 33 per cent to qualify, ISC students need 35 per cent to clear the board exams. Earlier, the pass percentages were 35 per cent and 40 per cent for ICSE and ISC students, respectively. The reason sited for this is to bring about a close conformity with other boards in the country. This year, around 1.8 lakh students appeared for ICSE across India whereas 81,000 students appeared for ISC.

The candidates can check result via SMS and through official website – cisce.org and results.cisce.org. For results through SMSes, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also this year released videos on the changes in various subjects of the 2018 ISC syllabus. “The Council has prepared videos to familiarise all stake holders with the changes,” the Council said in a press release, adding that the syllabus and prescribed textbooks for physics, chemistry and mathematics are periodically reviewed.

