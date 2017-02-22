ICMAI December 2016: Results for Foundation, Intermediate, Final exams available, check here

ICMAI December 2016: The Intermediate and Final exams are conducted by the institute twice a year in the months of June and December. ICMAI December 2016: The Intermediate and Final exams are conducted by the institute twice a year in the months of June and December.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the Foundation, Intermediate and Final results for the December 2016 Term Examinations. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now download them from the ICMAI website (see steps below to know how you can download the results).

The Intermediate and Final exams are conducted by the institute twice a year in the months of June and December. The CMA, Manas Kumar Thakur, announced in a press release on Tuesday that the pass percentage for the two papers under the 2012 syllabus is 9.09 per cent and 12.71 per cent respectively.

The official websites has provided two links to servers where candidates can download the results. Results are also available for the Management Accountancy examination conducted in December 2016.

Steps to download the results:

– Go to the official website and click on the links provided (examicai.in or examicmai.org)

– In the new server, there will be links to the results.

– Click on the one relevant to you (Foundation/ Intermediate/ Final Result)

– Enter your identification/registration numbers.

– Click on “View Result” or “Display Result”.

– Download a copy of the results page and take a print out of the same for further reference.

