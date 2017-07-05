ICAR AIEEA UG, PG results 2017 to be declared today at icarexam.net

ICAR official page photo ICAR official page photo

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) result for UG and PG examination on July 5, that is, today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can view their score at the official website – icarexam.net and keep checking this page for all updates. The exam for UG programmes was held on June 10 while for PG courses and AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS), it was June 11, 2017.

The ICAR conducts the AIEEA to fill seats in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture research.

ICAR AIEEA UG, PG results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAR mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be different links for each programme. Click on the desired link.

Step 3: Enter the required details like registration number etc

Step 4: The result will be displayed. Download and take a print out of the same for further reference.

There will be three rounds of counselling which earlier was scheduled to begin from July 7 onwards, however since the result declaration date was delayed, there will be changes in counselling schedule too.

AIEEA-UG-2017 does not include admission to Bachelor degree programme in veterinary sciences.

According to The Hindu report, M.B. Chetti, Assistant Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has said they have introduced ranking State Agricultural Universities (SAU) in the country which will release on July 16.

