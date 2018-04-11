ICAR Agriculture Course exams 2018 postponed, fresh dates to be out soon at icar.org.in

ICAR Exams 2018: The fresh dates for examinations will be available soon at icar.org.in The fresh dates for examinations will be available soon at

ICAR Exams 2018: Indian Council of Agricultural Research has postponed exams that were scheduled to be held on May 12 and May 13, due to administrative reasons, as per notification on the official website. The organisation will soon announce the dates of examinations on its official website, icar.org.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted all over India for admissions to UG, PG, and PhD courses. The results for the same will be announced in a period of time after the completion of examinations.

ICAR Exams 2018: Steps to check the results

– Visit the official website, icar.org.in

– Click on results

– In the new window, give your registration number and roll number

– Results will appear on the screen

– Download it and take a print out for further reference.

The examination is conducted every year to fill up 15 per cent UG seats, 25 per cent PG seats and seats in other doctoral programmes in accredited Agricultural Universities except the deemed universities.

The university offered 475 PG scholarship and 202 JRF/ SRF (PGS) scholarships to the candidates. Earlier, the Technician (T1) exams in 2016 had also cancelled. The new examination is scheduled to be conducted in June 2018 for filling up posts in 38 centres.

About ICAR

Indian Council of Agricultural Research is an organisations under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare which conducts examinations every year for admission to UG, PG, and Ph.D courses.

