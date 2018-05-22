ICAR Agriculture Course exams 2018: Apply before May 31, check details here

ICAR Agriculture Course exams 2018: Interested candidates can apply from the official website, aieea.net, on or before May 31, 2018 ICAR Agriculture Course exams 2018: Interested candidates can apply from the official website, aieea.net, on or before May 31, 2018

ICAR Agriculture Course exams 2018: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced admission to the undergraduate(UG), Postgraduate(PG) and Doctorate(PH.D degrees for 2018. ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to Bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied subjects (other than veterinary sciences), at Agricultural Universities on 15 per cent of the University seats every year. Interested candidates can apply from the official website, aieea.net, on or before May 31, 2018.

Exam structure

A sample/mock test will be available for practice purpose and to give the candidate look and feel of the Computer Based Test (CBT) on ICAR website for which date and time will be notified later.

The test will start exactly at the time mentioned in the Admit Card and an announcement to this effect will be made by the invigilator.

The test will be of two and half hours duration for UG/PG and 3 hours for Ph.D. (Timings as per your Admit Card ).

Programmes offered

UG Degrees

Agricuture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Forestry, Community Science(erstwhile Homescience), Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Sericulture, Biotechnology, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Food Technonolgy.

PG degrees

Plant Biotechnology, Plant Sciences, Physical Science, Entomology and Nematology,Agronomy, Social Sciences,Statistical Sciences,Horticulture,Forestry/Agroforestry and Silviculture, Agricultural Engineering & Technology, Water Science & Technology, Community Science (erstwhile HomeScience), Animal Biotechnology, Veterinary Science, Animal Sciences, Fisheries Science, Dairy Science, Dairy Technology, Food Science Technology, and Agri-Business Management.

PhD degrees

Crop Sciences-I, Crop Sciences-II, Crop Sciences-III, Horticulture, Veterinary and Animal Sciences-I, Veterinary and Animal Sciences-II, Veterinary and Animal Sciences-III, Dairy Science, Dairy Technology & Food Technology, Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Community Science (erstwhile Home Science), Fishery Sciences, Natural Resource Management-I, Natural Resource Management-II, Agricultural Economics & Agri-Business Management, Agricultural Extension and Agricultural Statistics.

Eligibility criteria-UG Course

The candidates have to clear the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 12 or equivale).

The candidates should be of 16 years of age as on 31.08.2018 and should be an Indian citizen.

The candidates have to score minimun of 50% in aggregate in Enterance examination for General,OBC(NCL) and ups category and 40 % aggregate for SC,ST,and PC categories.

Eligibility criteria-PG Course

The candidates should be of 19 years of age as on 31.08.2018 and should be an Indian citizen.

Candidate must have passed (or due to appear at the final examination) their Bachelor degree from a recognized university in the concerned field under 10+2+5 (B.V. Sc. & A.H.), 10+2+4, 10+6 years degree (B.Sc.Ag.) programmes may apply for this examination.

The candidate must have secured at least 60% marks for General, OBC and UPS categories, whereas for SC/ST/PC categories the requirement is 50% marks.

Eligibility criteria-PhD course

The candidates must have passed Master’s degree programme securing at least 60% marks for General, OBC and UPS categories, whereas for SC/ST/PC categories the requirement is 50% marks.

The candidate should be an Indian citizen.

There will be no rounding-off of the OGPA/Percentage of marks of qualifying examinaton.

ICAR Agriculture Course exams 2018: Important dates for UG admission

Online registration-18.05.2018 (Friday)-31.05.2018 (Thursday,up to 11.59 P.M.)

Admit card upload-June 14, 2018

Date and Time of Examination-23.06.2018 (Friday) 10:00 A.M to 01:00 P.M. (3 hrs)

Declaration of result- Last week of June, 2018

ICAR Agriculture Course exams 2018: Important dates for PG and PH.D admission

online registration -18.05.2018(Friday)-31.05.2018 (Thursday,up to 11.59 P.M.)

Admit card upload-14 june 2018

Date and Time of Examination-22.06.2018 (Friday) 10:00 A.M to 01:00 P.M. (3 hrs)

Declaration of result- Last week of June, 2018

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website, aieea.net

Step 2: Click the registration login

Step 3: Click any of the three programs from the given three, AIEEA-UG-2018 , AIEEA-PG-2018 OR AICE-JRF/SRF99(PGS)-2018

Step 4: Complete the registration process with full details

Step 5: Click on Save and Proceed

Step 6: User ID and password will be displayed

Step 7: Upload the images, and complete every requirements

Step 8: Complete the payment process to complete registration.

About AIEEA-2018

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare , Govt. Of India.

