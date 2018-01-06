ICAI to launch 4 new diploma, certificate courses next month, GST one of the options

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) will be launching four new courses, next month, for members and non-members. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) will be launching four new courses, next month, for members and non-members.

ICAI: Next month, four new courses namely – Executive diploma in business valuation, certificate course in arbitration, certificate course in GST and an exclusive executive diploma in Cost and Management Accounting for Engineers, will be launched by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI). Professionals, both members and non-members, can enroll for these courses.

ICAI Vice President H Padmanabhan told reporters while valuation, particularly financial valuation, is emerging as an important profession, arbitration is a form of alternative dispute resolution and a technique for the resolution of disputes outside the court.

GST being the major tax reform and a game changer, as a professional it was imperative to understand and assimilate the new taxation structure, associated compliances and the changes in business processes emanating there from, he said. Recently, the institute has been proactively involved in nation-building activities like providing impetus by supporting Make in India, Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, and GST One Nation One tax, Padmanabhan said.

The institute, which has done an accounting system for the Railways, will take up similar work for Defence and Aviation ministries on cost and pricing.

