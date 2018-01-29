ICAI releases CPT, IPCC and CA final 2018 exam schedule, check here

ICAI IPC CA: The online registration for the IPC will start from February 5, 2018 and the last date to submit the forms is February 26, 2018. The online registration for the IPC will start from February 5, 2018 and the last date to submit the forms is February 26, 2018.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) and CA final examinations. The online registration for the IPC will start from February 5, 2018 and the last date to submit the forms is February 26, 2018. The CA aspirants can also apply till March 5 with the late fee.

The exams will be held in 192 centres in India and four centres abroad. The aspirants can opt for either Hindi or English medium for answering papers.

Foundation course exam: 10, 12, 14 and 16 May 2018

IPCC exam group 1: May 3, 5, 7 and 9, 2018

IPCC exam group 2: May 11, 13 and 15, 2018

Final course exam group 1: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 2018

Final course exam group 2: May 10, 12, 14, 16, 2018

Internal taxation assessment test: May 10 and 12, 2018

ICAI has on January 28 announced the results of IPC exam that was held in November 2017 at the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in. A total of 2,13,585 candidates appeared for the Intermediate exam at 419 exam centres. Ahmedabad’s Jay Dharemendrabhai Sheth has secured all Indian rank (AIR) 1 followed by Kolkata’s Susarla Aravind Jayaram and number 2 while Simran Kessar from Navi Mumbai has grabbed the third position. The overall pass percentage stands at 26.72 per cent.

