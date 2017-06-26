ICAI to revise syllabus for Chartered Accountancy at all levels

The scheme for CA has been revised and formulated in accordance with International Education Standards of the International Federation of Accountants. The scheme for CA has been revised and formulated in accordance with International Education Standards of the International Federation of Accountants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a revised syllabus for Chartered Accountancy students from July 1 this year, according to the former president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), G Ramaswamy, who claimed that the number of students pursuing CA will increase in the next few months due to tax reforms.

There are currently more than two lakh Chartered Accountants (CA) in India and at least one lakh more professionals are in demand, Ramaswamy said in Coimbatore as reported by The Hindu. ICAI council member Supriya Kumar said that the syllabus will be reviewed regularly and all levels of the course will witness changes. The course will be structured in phases to make it easier for students to understand. Read | ICAI IPCC exam 2016 results out, Pune’s Rekha Ghevarram Suthar tops the exam, click here

The scheme of the course has been revised and formulated in accordance with International Education Standards of the International Federation of Accountants. A two-day conference was held in Coimbatore from Saturday in which about 1,300 students took part.

The Institute will conduct the November 2017 CA exams from November 2 to November 16, 2017. The schedule for the exams has been released on the official website (icai.org). These exams will be conducted at centres in 172 cities across the country and in four cities abroad including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

