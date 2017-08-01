ICAI IPCC results declared, Gaurav Sarawagi from Churu is all India topper

ICAI results 2017: ICAI IPCC top three scorers ICAI results 2017: ICAI IPCC top three scorers

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) Examination at icaiexam.icai.org. The exam is topped by Gaurav Sarawagi from Churu by scoring 80.71 per cent. The second position is bagged by Ronak Rajendra Jain from Nashik while Hasan Mohammad Ibrahim Iqbal Usama from Nagpur has bagged the third rank.

The exam was held in May, 2017 at 433 centres and a total of 2,07,577 students have appeared in the exam. IPCC is held after passing CPT exam. Those who clear the second level, that is, IPCC will have to complete articleship and CA final exam.

In Group– I, a total of 66680 appeared of which only 6562 have passed taking the pass percentage at 9.84 per cent. In Group–II, about 65453 gave the IPCC exam of which 11440 have passed. The pass percentage is at 17.48 per cent. A total of 49967 have appeared in both groups and 11550 have passed. Read | ICAI IPCC result 2017 updates, check here

The Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) Examination is held twice in a year in the months of May and November. There are total 443 Centers. In India, there are 438 centers and 5 centers are in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha and Kathmandu.

