ICAI IPCC results 2017 to be declared today: Check result online at icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will today announce the result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) Examination at icaiexam.icai.org at 6 pm. The exam was held in May, 2017. IPCC is held after passing CPT exam. Those who clear the second level, that is, IPCC will have to complete articleship and CA final exam.

A total of 2,07,577 students has appeared for the exam at 443 centres across India.

The All India merit list of candidates securing a minimum of 55 per cent and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th Rank on all India basis will also be made available on the above website.

1. ICAI IPCC results 2017: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: A new page will open

Step 3: Enter your registration number, exam name and other details

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

2. ICAI IPCC results 2017: Check result via SMS

For getting results through SMS students should type:

CAINTER(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAINTER 302971 and

send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

3. ICAI IPCC results 2017: Check result through E-mail

Those candidates who wish to receive the result through email can do so by pre-registering their requests from July 27, 2017 at icaiexam.icai.org.

