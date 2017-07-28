ICAI IPCC results 2017 date and time: Result to declare on August 1 at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI IPCC results 2017: The result will be released at 6 pm on August 1. ICAI IPCC results 2017: The result will be released at 6 pm on August 1.

ICAI is likely to declare the result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) examination on August 1, 2017 at icaiexam.icai.org. The result will be released at 6 pm. ICAI had conducted the exam in May this year. The All India merit list of candidates securing a minimum of 55 per cent and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th rank on all India basis will also be made available on the above website.

In the Intermediate (IPC) Examination, about 2,07,577 candidates appeared at 443 exam centres. The arrangements have also been made for the students desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to pre-register their requests from July 27, 2017 at icaiexam.icai.org.

All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

Results online

The aspirants can also access the result at the above website, the student shall have to enter his registration number or PIN number along with his roll number.

Further, facilities have also been made for students desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS.

For getting results through SMS students should type:

CAINTER(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAINTER 302971 and

send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

