Stationery-shopkeeper’s son tops IPCC 2017 exam

ICAI IPCC exam 2017: There is no end to the celebration at Jay Dharemendrabhai Sheth’s house after he has been declared as the all India topper of ICAI Chartered Accountants (IPC) examination. Son of a stationery owner, Jay is the first member of his joint family who has completed his education. Diligently studying day and night, he made sure that he fulfils his grandfather’s dream of excelling in a field of his choice. “My grandfather wanted that someone in the family should be well-educated as nobody in his family has studied after class 10,” said the topper.

Hailing from Bhuj, Gujarat, he shifted to Ahmedabad for coaching and with sheer dedication and hard work scored 75.71 per cent to secure all Indian rank 1. On asking him about his ‘after paper’ reaction, Jay said, “Although taxation and law paper was tough, I expected to score well. I never expected to be a topper but I was sure to make it to the top 50 list.”

Self-study vs coaching

This 19-year-old topper shifted to Ahmedabad and joined a coaching institute. “I feel one can go without coaching too. But if you want clarification of all your concepts and a healthy study environment, coaching is a must. I shifted to another city for this purpose because it was difficult to concentrate and there were lot many distractions at home. At hostel, a balance was created between studies and fun time. I used to study for 12-14 hours every day. In breaks, I used to play cricket or games on the mobile phone.”

Inspiration

Besides grandfather, Jai got inspiration from his school principal and two of his cousins who are also chartered accountants. “My school principal motivated me when he used to talk about how well one can do after becoming a CA and the bright future it promises. I immediately made it my target and started gearing up for the exams. People in Gujarat are mostly into business, so my cousins boosted up my morale to pick up this line as CAs are in high demand.”

Future plans

Jay has already been flooded with offers for articleship from various organisations, but he is yet to finalise his choice. A family oriented person, he does not wish to migrate to middle-east countries for lucrative offers and plans to build up his own firm at Bhuj. “Going away for the sake of studies was different but I cannot go away from my family for work. I have a joint family and lot of responsibilities to shoulder. Whatever I’ll do it would be only for my family and I have to look after my two younger brothers also”, said the topper.

The Chartered Accountants (IPC) examination is held twice in a year in May and November. Yesterday, on January 28, the results of IPC exam was announced at the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in. A total of 2,13,585 candidates appeared for the Intermediate exam that was held in November last year.

