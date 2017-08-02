ICAI IPCC result 2017: AIR 2 topper Ronak Rajendra Jain aspires to become an entrepreneur

ICAI IPCC result 2017: His interest in mathematics, accounts and statistics drove him to opt for commerce and from then on, he set his eyes on building a career in Chartered Accountancy. ICAI IPCC result 2017: His interest in mathematics, accounts and statistics drove him to opt for commerce and from then on, he set his eyes on building a career in Chartered Accountancy.

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy India (ICAI) announced the results for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) exam on Tuesday and Ronak Rajendra Jain has secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 with 80.14 per cent. Ronak comes from a family of four who lives in a village called Nagad in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. His father is a pharmacist who owns a medical shop while his mother is a homemaker and his sister is married.

Unlike students of his age, Jain had a desire to experience life in a hostel and when he was in class 7, he convinced his parents to let him join a school in Jalgaon. He credits his hostel life for the distraction-free study environment and the drilling of a healthy routine.

Once he cleared the class 10 exams, he shifted to BYK college in Nashik. His interest in mathematics, accounts and statistics drove him to opt for commerce and from then on, he set his eyes on building a career in Chartered Accountancy (CA).

In 2016, Ronak cleared the CA CPT entrance with a score of 188, securing the top position in Nashik. He then joined coaching classes for IPC preparation in Nashik and has managed to score a whopping 561 marks. Read | CA Final topper shares his secret mantra to success, click here

ICAI IPCC result 2017: He journeyed from Nagad to Jalgaon to Nashik to pursue CA. He will now travel to Mumbai for his articleship. ICAI IPCC result 2017: He journeyed from Nagad to Jalgaon to Nashik to pursue CA. He will now travel to Mumbai for his articleship.

How did you prepare for the exam?

I was preparing for CA since class 11. After clearing class 12, I covered the quantum of the syllabus multiple times. So I knew most of the theories, formulas and topics on my finger tips. I also attended coaching classes every day for the last nine months (including on Saturdays and Sundays). There, I took part in mock tests, practiced difficult subjects and asked for help when needed.

What did you do in the last few months?

The last months before the exam are vital. If you have not been concentrating on the preparation for IPC before, you need a minimum of three months of preparation time before the exam. During the nine months period, I prepared notes that helped me in quick revision in the last months. The key to clear any exam is self-study and practice.

Where do you wish to go now?

Now, I’ll head to Mumbai to complete an articleship for three years as it is necessary for any CA student. Then I’ll get back to studying. My aim in life is to start my own chain business and be a part of the “big five” companies in the country.

What advice would you give to future aspirants?

Everyone has their hearts set on a destination and in the race to get there, they forget to look around at the present. My advice to anyone who wishes to pursue anything in life, is that they should focus on the journey and the experience. For CA aspirants, I would advice them to learn everything within the syllabus, keep notes and practice mock tests.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd