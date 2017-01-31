Latest News
  • ICAI IPCC exam 2016 results out, Pune’s Rekha Ghevarram Suthar tops the exam

IPCC results 2016: Aayush Agrawal from Kolkata has secured second position while Shivkrish V from Chennai stood at third position.

By: Express Web Desk | Noida | Updated: January 31, 2017 4:16 pm
IPCC results 2016: ICAI has released the result of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate – Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) examination. As per initial reports, Rekha Ghevarram Suthar of Pune has topped the examination by scoring 79.86 per cent.

The Institute had conducted the exam in November, 2016 and has declared the results on January 31, 2017.

In Group I, 69653 appeared for the exam out of which 13424 have passed while in Group II (pass per cent
19.27), 62123 have given the IPCC exam and 18701 have cleared it (pass per cent
30.10).

Results via SMS:
For getting your results of CA Intermediate IPC November 2016 through SMS candidates should type: CAINTER(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate). e.g. CAINTER 302971 and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services.

