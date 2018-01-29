ICAI IPCC exam 2017 results declared at icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in

ICAI IPCC toppers ICAI IPCC toppers

IPCC results 2017: ICAI has on January 28 announced the results of IPC exam that was held in November at the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in. A total of 2,13,585 candidates appeared for the Intermediate exam at 419 exam centres. Ahmedabad’s Jay Dharemendrabhai Sheth has secured all Indian rank (AIR) 1 followed by Kolkata’s Susarla Aravind Jayaram and number 2 while Simran Kessar from Navi Mumbai has grabbed the third position. The overall pass percentage stands at 26.72 per cent.

ICAI IPCC results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the ICAI, icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the desired link — IPCC result

Step 3: A new page will open where you will be asked to enter your roll number or PIN number along with your roll number in the space provided.

Step 4: You result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

In group I, a total of 72148 candidates appeared for the exam of which 10042 have cleared, taking the pass percent at 13.92 per cent. In group II, 65393 aspirants have sat for the IPCC exam, however, 13330 students have passed the exam (20.38 per cent).

