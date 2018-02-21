ICWAI Foundation, Inter and Final exam 2017 results to be declared at examicmai.org and examicmai.in

ICWAI results 2017: Candidates who have appeared for these papers can check their result from the official website ICWAI results 2017: Candidates who have appeared for these papers can check their result from the official website

ICWAI results 2017: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), formerly known as the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants (ICWAI) will today declare the results for the foundation, intermediate and final certified management accounting (CMA) exams 2017. ICWAI has not released the result time, however it will publish the scores in the evening. The institute had conducted the exams in December last year.

Two portals have been opened for candidates to access the results. These include examicmai.org and examicmai.in. Candidates can also visit the ICAI website (icmai.in) to check their scores. Candidates who have appeared for these papers can check their result from the official website (see steps below to know how).

ICWAI CMA results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the above mentioned websites — examicmai.org and examicmai.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the foundation/intermediate/final results of December CMA exams.

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

