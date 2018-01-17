CPT result 2017 declared by ICAI, pass percentage at 38.02

CPT results 2017: Students can access results via SMS CPT results 2017: Students can access results via SMS

CPT results 2017: The results of the and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) has been released today at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic on the websites, ICAI has rescheduled the result declaration time from 2 pm to 8 pm. However, they have published the results of CPT exam before 6 pm.

In CPT exam, 35122 male candidates appeared of which 13492 have passed. A total of 25464 female students have sat for the CPT December exam of which 9541 have cleared. The overall pass percentage is at 38.02 with 23034 studens have cracked the exam.

ICAI CPT results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the ICAI, icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the desired link — CA and CPT result

Step 3: A new page will open where you will be asked to enter your roll number or PIN number along with your roll number in the space provided.

Step 4: You result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

CPT results via SMS

i) For Final Examination result

CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAFNL 000128

ii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result

CACPT(space)XXXXXX(where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd