ICAI CPT 2018 registration begins at icaiexam.icai.org, know how to apply

ICAI CPT 2018: The registration process for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) has been started by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at its official website — icaiexam.icai.org. All those candidates who are interested in applying for the same are required to do so at the website itself, before April 26. Last year, ICAI had revised the syllabus for chartered accountancy and included a number of contemporary topics like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the course. Those who pass the CPT will be eligible to register himself/herself for Intermediate (IPC) Course.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions:

Morning session: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Section A – Fundamentals of Accounting

Section B – Mercantile Laws

Afternoon session: 2 pm to 4 pm

Section C – General Economics

Section D – Quantitative Aptitude

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates should have either passed or appeared in the senior secondary examination (10+2 examination) or an examination recognised by the central government as equivalent thereto and has complied with such requirements as may be specified by the Council from time to time.

They should be registered for/switched over to common proficiency course with board of studies of ICAI on or before June 30, 2017 and should have revalidated their registration to the course (as applicable)

Paper pattern

The exam will be conducted in paper-pencil mode (PP mode) and the duration of the same will be four hours. Objective type questions will be asked and negative marking will be done for wrong answers.

Examination fee

The exam fee is required to be submitted on-line by using either visa or master credit/debit card/rupay card/net banking.

Fee for centres in India: Rs 1,000

Fee for centres in Kathmandu (Nepal): Rs 1,700

Fee for centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai and Muscat: $ 300

Important dates

Registration begins: April 4

Last date and time for login creation: April 26 (5:30 pm)

Last date for registration and making payment without late fee: April 26

Late fee deposition begins: April 27

CPT examination: June 17

Results: Around July

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.

