ICAI clears confusion, students need not convert to new scheme for May 2018 exams

ICAI CA CPT result 2017: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a notification regarding the queries being raised in relation to conversion of candidates from old scheme to new scheme before appearing for the next examinations. The official notification states, ” It is clarified that the announcement dated January 9 in respect of “Exemptions(s) from appearing in a paper(s) or group of CA exams under the new scheme of education and training w.e.f May 2018 examinations” deals with transition provisions applicable to those who convert from the old scheme to the new scheme.

Following are the clarifications made:

— Students can either continue in the existing scheme or convert to the new scheme.

— There is no compulsion to convert to the new scheme in order to appear in May 2018.

— Those registered under the new scheme have to apply and appear for the exams which will be held under the new scheme from May onwards.

— The last exam under the old scheme for different levels will be held as follows:

Common Proficiency Test: June 2019

Intermediate (IPC)-old scheme: May 2019

Final (old) scheme: November 2020

The results of the Chartered Accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) were released on January 19 at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Mohit Gupta from Karnal is all India topper while the second position is bagged by two Delhi boys – Prashant and Aditya Mittal. Mohit Gupta has scored 587/ 800 marks. The CA final exam was held in November 2017 and CPT was conducted by the ICAI in December 2017.

