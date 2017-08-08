ICAI CA revised syllabus to include GST, CSR; redundant indirect tax topics removed

Contemporary topics like GST, CSR and global financial reporting standard will be included in the ICAI CA course. Contemporary topics like GST, CSR and global financial reporting standard will be included in the ICAI CA course.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recently revised the syllabus for Chartered Accountancy and has included a number of contemporary topics like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the course.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the above topics along with global financial reporting standard have been incorporated in the CA syllabus by the ICAI.

The institute has also introduced topics like Islamic finance, start-up finance and small and medium enterprise (SME) finance. It has deleted redundant topics on indirect taxes like services tax, excise duty, value added tax (VAT) from the course. Read | ICAI 68th Foundation day: CA syllabus to be revised after 13 years, click here

“The revised course intends to promote innovation and bring about out-of-the-box thinking in the curriculum and education system of chartered accountancy course,” ICAI President Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey said last month. The changes are being introduced as ICAI has completed 68 years as on July 1 and so as to fit into the competitive scenario of global business.

The new subjects are being included at the foundation and intermediate levels and students appearing for final exams will have the option of choosing electives.

