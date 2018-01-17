ICAI CA final results 2017 declared, Karnal’s Mohit Gupta secures AIR 1

CA final 2017 toppers CA final 2017 toppers

The ICAI has released the Chartered Accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) results today. In CA exam, Karnal’s Mohit Gupta has secured the AIR 1 while the second position is bagged by two Delhi boys – Prashant and Aditya Mittal. Mohit Gupta has scored 587/ 800 marks.

CA. Nilesh S. Vikamsey, President, ICAI said, “I congratulate all rank-holders and successful candidates for their hard work and results. However, I would like to convey to all candidates who could not qualify despite their hard work, to plan and study efficiently and work harder, which will eventually help them in achieving success”.

In group I, a total of 39,328 candidates appeared for the exam of which, 6257 passed. In group II, 39753 students have sat for the CA final exam of which 6006 have passed. The overall pass percentage is 22.76 per cent.

The CA final exam was held in November, 2017 and CPT was conducted by the ICAI in December, 2017. The number of students who appeared in the CA final exam at 346 centres is 1,28,853.

