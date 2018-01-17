CA Final results 2017 declared by ICAI, Mohit Gupta tops the exam

CA final results: The number of students who appeared in the CA final exam at 346 centres is 1,28,853. (Representational image) The number of students who appeared in the CA final exam at 346 centres is 1,28,853. (Representational image)

CA final results: The results of the Chartered Accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) has been released today at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Student can access the results online as well via SMS. Mohit Gupta from Karnal is all India topper while the second position is bagged by two Delhi boys – Prashant and Aditya Mittal. Mohit Gupta has scored 587/ 800 marks.

ICAI CA final results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the ICAI, icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the desired link — CA and CPT result

Step 3: A new page will open where you will be asked to enter your roll number or PIN number along with your roll number in the space provided.

Step 4: You result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

The CA final exam was held in November, 2017 and CPT was conducted by the ICAI in December, 2017. The number of students who appeared in the CA final exam at 346 centres is 1,28,853. Moreover, the ease the result checking process, ICAI has also made SMS facility available:

i) For Final Examination result

CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAFNL 000128

ii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result

CACPT(space)XXXXXX(where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

