ICAI CA final, Intermediate IPC November exams 2017 schedule released at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for the November 2017 CA exams. Candidates who wish to appear for these papers should register for the same from the official website (icaiexam.icai.org).
The ICAI CA November final and Integrated Professional Competence (IPC) and final exams 2017 will take place from November 1 to November 16 this year. They will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm in Indian, UAE, Nepal and Oman centres. In Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Muscat they will take place from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and in Kathmandu from 2.15 pm to 5.15 pm. Check the exam schedule below:
ICAI CA final exams November 2017:
November 1, 2017
Financial Reporting (group 1)
November 3, 2017
Strategic Financial Management (group 1)
November 6, 2017
Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics (group 1)
November 8, 2017
Corporate and Allied Laws (group 1)
November 12, 2017
Information Systems Control and Audit (group 2
November 14, 2017
Direct Tax Laws (group 2)
November 16, 2017
Indirect Tax Laws (group 2)
ICAI CA Intermediate (IPC) November exams 2017:
November 2, 2017
Accounting (group 1)
November 5, 2017
Business Laws, Ethics and Communication (group 1)
November 7, 2017
Cost Accounting and Financial Management (group 1)
November 9, 2017
Taxation (group 1)
November 11, 2017
Advanced Accounting (group 2)
November 13, 2017
Auditing and Assurance (group 2)
November 15, 2017
Information Technology and Strategic Management (group 2)
