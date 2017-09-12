ICAI CA final, Intermediate IPC November exams 2017 schedule released at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA final, Intermediate IPC November exams 2017: They will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm in Indian, UAE, Nepal and Oman centres. ICAI CA final, Intermediate IPC November exams 2017: They will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm in Indian, UAE, Nepal and Oman centres.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for the November 2017 CA exams. Candidates who wish to appear for these papers should register for the same from the official website (icaiexam.icai.org).

The ICAI CA November final and Integrated Professional Competence (IPC) and final exams 2017 will take place from November 1 to November 16 this year. They will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm in Indian, UAE, Nepal and Oman centres. In Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Muscat they will take place from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and in Kathmandu from 2.15 pm to 5.15 pm. Check the exam schedule below:

ICAI CA final exams November 2017:

November 1, 2017

Financial Reporting (group 1)

November 3, 2017

Strategic Financial Management (group 1)

November 6, 2017

Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics (group 1)

November 8, 2017

Corporate and Allied Laws (group 1)

November 12, 2017

Information Systems Control and Audit (group 2

November 14, 2017

Direct Tax Laws (group 2)

November 16, 2017

Indirect Tax Laws (group 2)

ICAI CA Intermediate (IPC) November exams 2017:

November 2, 2017

Accounting (group 1)

November 5, 2017

Business Laws, Ethics and Communication (group 1)

November 7, 2017

Cost Accounting and Financial Management (group 1)

November 9, 2017

Taxation (group 1)

November 11, 2017

Advanced Accounting (group 2)

November 13, 2017

Auditing and Assurance (group 2)

November 15, 2017

Information Technology and Strategic Management (group 2)

