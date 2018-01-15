ICAI CA CPT 2017 results to be declared on January 17

ICAI results 2017: The The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination and and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on January 17 around 2 pm. The finals were held in November 2017 and CPT in December.

Mentioned below are the websites where the results and details of marks of both the examinations will be available.

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Merit list

An all India merit list for the candidates securing a minimum of 55 per cent and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th rank in the case of final examination will also be prepared. It will be available on the above mentioned websites. Placed below is the data of the students that were admitted in final examination and CPT.

Final Examination

The number of students appeared in the final exams is 1,28,853 at a total of 346 exam centres across the globe.

Common Proficiency Test (CPT)

A total of 63,035 candidates have sat for the CPT exams in 327 centres in India and other countries.

ICAI result on email ID

Those students who wish to receive their results on their personal email IDs are required to pre-register their requests at the website – icaiexams.icai.org. They will then be provided with their results immediately after the declaration of the results. For accessing the result at the above websites, the student shall have to enter his registration no. or PIN no. along with his roll number.

Result through SMS

Those who want to receive their result through SMS should follow the following steps:

i) For final examination result

CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAFNL 000128

ii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result

CACPT(space)XXXXXX(where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CACPT 000171

They should then send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

