ICAI CA final, CPT November exam 2017 results to be declared today at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

CA final result 2017: The results of the Chartered Accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) will be declared today at three official websites – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The results are likely to be made available at 2 pm. For accessing the result at the above websites, the student shall have to enter his registration number or PIN number along with his roll number.

The CA final exam was held in November 2017 and CPT was conducted by the ICAI in December 2017.

The number of students who appeared in the CA final exam at 346 centres is 1,28,853. Similarly, a total of 63,035 students have sat for the CPT exam in 327 centres across the globe. The students can also access their results on the e-mail address. All they have to do is to pre-register their requests only at the website- icaiexam.icai.org.

Moreover, to make the result checking process easier, ICAI has also made SMS facility available. Here’s how to check CA final and CPT results:

i) For CA final examination result

CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAFNL 000128

ii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result

CACPT(space)XXXXXX(where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

