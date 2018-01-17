ICAI CA Final, CPT exam results 2017 LIVE updates: Results to be declared at 8 pm

ICAI CA results 2017 are available online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. ICAI CA results 2017 are available online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in November, 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December, 2017 are expected to be declared on January 17, 2018 around 2 pm. As per a press note, the results are available for access at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Here are the LIVE updates of ICAI CA final and CPT November exam results

2.00 pm: ICAI has postponed the result declaration from 2 pm to 8 pm now.

1: 40: Due to heavy traffic on the official website, students are bombarding their anger on social networking websites.

1: 30: Due to overload on caresults.nic.in, the website has crashed. We suggest candidates to either check their results at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. or wait for sometime.

1: 22 pm: The CA final examination result can be accessed via SMS. CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) e.g. CAFNL 000128. Similarly, for Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result, CACPT(space)XXXXXX(where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) e.g. CACPT 000171. They should then send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

1:15 pm: For accessing the result at the above websites, the student shall have to enter his registration no. or PIN no. along with his roll number.

1: 05 pm: The results will be out anytime. Arrangements have also been made for the students of CA final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to pre-register their requests only at the website – icaiexam.icai.org.

12:45 pm: In CA final, the number of students appeared in the final exams is 1,28,853 while in CPT, it is 63,035 candidates.

12: 30 pm: The ICAI will issue the All India Merit List for the candidates securing a minimum of 55% and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th rank in the case of the final examination. The said merit list will also be available on the above-mentioned websites.

12:20: In October, ICAI sought the intervention of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to make chartered accountancy qualification as equivalent to post-graduation and CA-intermediate to be treated equivalent to graduate degree in the university education system.

12:15: The ICAI CA November final and Integrated Professional Competence (IPC) and final exams 2017 were held between November 1 and November 16 from 2 pm to 5 pm in Indian, UAE, Nepal and Oman centres. In Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Muscat they will take place from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

