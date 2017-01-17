ICAI CA Final and CPT exam 2016: Results to be released today

ICAI CA Final and CPT 2016: The students can receive the results on their e-mail addresses ICAI CA Final and CPT 2016: The students can receive the results on their e-mail addresses

ICAI CA Final and CPT 2016: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare chartered accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) results on January 17 at 2 pm. The examination was held in November 2016 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) was conducted in December 2016

The Institute will release the merit list (candidates securing a minimum of 55 per cent and above marks and upto the maximum of 50th Rank in the case of final examination in accordance with the decision of the Examination Committee) on all India basis will be available on the official website — icaiexam.icai.org

The students can receive the results on their e-mail addresses. But first, they need to register their requests. The candidates can get the results through SMS, students should type:

i) for Final Examination result the following

CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAFNL 000128

ii) for Common Proficiency Test result the following

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate

e.g. CACPT 000171

and send the message to:

58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

