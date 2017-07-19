CA final 2017 topper AIR 3 Krishna Pawan Gupta shares his success strategy

Krishna Pawan Gupta Krishna Pawan Gupta

Mumbai-based Krishna Pawan Gupta grabbed the third rank in the CA final examination, result of which was released on July 18 by the ICAI. Unlike his sister who loved biology and became a doctor, Krishna fell in love with maths at a young age. Son of a Chartered Accountant (CA), Krishna took inspiration and some quick tips from his father. The indianexpress.com speaks to the topper and find out how this 21-year-old B Com student remained focussed throughout his academic life.

Tell us about yourself.

I did my schooling and graduation from Mumbai. I was a topper throughout and got O grade in college. In fact, I got IPCC rank 19th in 2014. After passing the CPT, IPCC, I did three years articleship while simultaneously preparing for my CA examination.

What did you choose CA as a career option?

I followed by father Pawan Gupta’s footsteps who is a CA for past 30 years. Like a typical Marwari, there was a natural interest in stock exchange and finance. Moreover, for commerce students, CA is one of the most prestigious professions.

So now that you have cracked CA, what are your future plans? Will you join your father’s firm or study further?

No, I need professional grooming which can happen only if I work in top firms like Big 4 or some consulting companies. The CA rank has given me a boost but I now need a right platform to showcase my skills. The real journey begins now.

How did you manage time between articleship and college?

That was challenging as you are overworked and then your social life goes for a toss. But I had already made up my mind that I have to devote certain years of my life to achieve my goals. I did not lose hope and during stressful days met friends, played guitar to relax.

I kept social networking sites at bay. I used Whatsapp to connect with teachers. Moreover, a lot of my friends were pursuing the same course, so I felt motivated and there was a healthy competition.

How did you prepare during last months?

In the last four months, I left my job as we were given time to prepare. I studied for 12-14 hours a day without any distraction except sleep and meal breaks.

What would you like to advise to the CA aspirants?

People say that hard work and luck are the main ingredients for success but according to me, it is dedication. If you are devoted towards your studies and have prepared to remain focused, then rest everything will fall into its place.

How did articleship and coaching help you in the exam?

It is good that ICAI made articleship mandatory as we get practical knowledge of many things that aren’t part of theory. When we clear IPCC, we are hardly 20-year-old and have no skills. During our training, we get right exposure on dealing with clients. I learnt a lot on taxation and audit that helped me in getting a grip over my subjects. Learning on the job is definitely an eye-opener.

I did take coaching for few subjects but self-study is more important. A lot of students feel weekend is for relaxing but it is actually the right time to study. One has to be consistent with their studies and should keep in touch with their course.

Did you felt pressurissed during your exam?

I was stressed during the exams but I did not lose faith. I kept telling to myself that rest all students appearing for the CA exam are of your age and you are as good as they are. There is nothing much that you can do during the last few hours before the exam. Also sleeping well is important. If a student has given sufficient time to its subjects, then they can’t go wrong. All what is needed is presence of mind and to stay alert.

