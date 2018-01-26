CA final 2017 topper Mohit Gupta shares his success strategy, says be consistent

ICAI CA final topper, Mohit Gupta ICAI CA final topper, Mohit Gupta

Ever since the results of CA final has been released, celebrations at topper Mohit Gupta’s home in Karnal is in full swing. But Gupta has come back to his office at Gurgaon as this is a busy month for accountants. While completing graduation from Delhi University, Gupta kept preparing diligently for his chartered accountant exam. His dedication and perseverance paid off when he was declared the all India rank 1 holder on January 17. He scored 587 marks out of 800.

Hailing from Haryana, Gupta lost his father when he was young. His mother left no stone unturned to raise her two sons and a daughter. All three pursued commerce with both sons have now cracked CA final and have become an accountant, just like their father.

With full focus and willpower, Mohit completed his graduation from Delhi University’s Ramjas College while he completed his M Com from School of Open Learning. As per ICAI rule, a student cannot do CA and regular college together and therefore Mohit preferred SOL for postgraduation. He balanced his articleship and preparation by studying two to four hours on a daily basis, undisturbed. “You have to be consistent in your preparation. It was only in the last three months before the exam that I dedicated 10-12 hours,” he said.

While many aspirants take help of coaching centres for better preparation, the topper believes that his job sharpened his knowledge. “If your concepts are clear, no coaching is required. After passing IPCC exam, you have to undergo three years of training and after 2.5 years, you can give the CA exam. So, while spending time doing taxation work in the office during my training period, I did not require a separate coaching to shape me up,” he said.

During his free time, Gupta likes to go for a leisure walk and listen to music. A cricket fan, he also loves to watch TV series like Friends to burst the stress. The only social networking website he used these days is Facebook and that too for reading any new amendment or to share useful information related to exam preparation.

Like a helpful senior, he keeps the CA aspirants motivated by giving them tips. He suggests that one has to be focus about their studies and should not overspend time on social networking sites. “This year’s exam was extremely difficult and although practicals are an easy game, one has to be serious and completely dedicated if he wishes to perform well in theory,” he said.

On being asked if he would like to give coaching in future, he said, “I might think about it definitely in later stages of life. But for the next 10-15 years, I want to grab good industry experience and work as an investment banker.”

Three tips which he gives for future aspirants includes regular studying, maintaining a positive environment and focusing on presentation.

