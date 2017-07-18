ICAI CA final and CPT 2017 result declared, Dombivali’s Raj Paresh Sheth secures AIR 1

CA final result 2017: ICAI has published the result at icaiexam.icai.org CA final result 2017: ICAI has published the result at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today announced the Chartered Accountants final examination result held in May, 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in June, 2017. This year’s CA final topper is Raj Paresh Sheth from Dombivali. He scored 630 out of 800 marks. Agathiswaran S from Vellore has secured the second rank with 75.25 per cent while Mumbai’s Krishna Pawan Gupta has got the third rank (75.13%).

Chartered Accountants Final Examination was held in May 2017. A total of number of 1, 32,007 students admitted for the CA Final exam at 372 centres across the globe. The Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in June, 2017. Total 93,262 students appeared for the exam in 372 centres

Of the 88916 CA aspirant appeared in the exam, 49950 were male and of them, 19961 have passed taking the pass percentage at 39.96 per cent. Among female candidates, 38966 appeared of which 16067 passed. The pass percentage is 41.23 per cent.

Out of 34503 candidates, 41373 students from Group I appeared of which 5717 passed (13.82 per cent). From Group II, 38478 aspirants sat for the exam and only 6234 passed (16.2 per cent).

Since December 1949, the Chartered Accountancy Examination is held twice in a year in the months of May/June and November/December. There are total 372 centers. In India, there are 368 centers and 4 Ccnters are in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Kathmandu. Read | ICAI CA final and CPT result 2017 declared, check here

The results analysis of Chartered Accountants Final Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) have been hosted on the website: icaiexam.icai.org. CA. Nilesh S. Vikamsey, President, ICAI on this occasion stated: “Success is no accident, It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing.”

While encouraging the successful students Vikamsey added, ” The nation has high hopes from Chartered Accountants as they are multidimensional professionals having expertise and knowledge to handle today’s robust corporate dynamics. Be honest, sincere, truthful, humble and polite. Be mindful of your thoughts and actions. Remember that you are respected for your character first and then for your achievements.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd