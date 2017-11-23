ICAI CA CPT December 2017 exam: Admit card out, download at icaiexam.icai.org

CA CPT 2017 will be held in two sessions on December 17 CA CPT 2017 will be held in two sessions on December 17

CA CPT 2017: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards of CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) at icaiexam.icai.org. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 17 at 191 centres in India and five centres abroad.

In a note published on the official website, ICAI has said that since May 2017, they have “stopped sending admit cards via post”.

Exam schedule: CA CPT 2017 will be held in two sessions. The Fundamentals of accounting and Mercantile Law paper will be held at the morning session and will begin at 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The General Economics and Quantitative Aptitude will start at 2 pm and end at 4 pm. Candidates have to attempt a minimum of 170 questions to pass the exam and graduate to the next level.

CA CPT 2017 admit cards, know how to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website – icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CPT admit card link towards the left side of the page

Step 3: A pdf file will open.

Step 5: Read the instructions and click on the link displayed on the page

Step 6: Enter the registration number and other details

Step 6: Download and take a print out

In case there is some correction, the candidates can apply from November 28 till December 9.

