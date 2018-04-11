ICAI CA 2018: Exam postponed in Karnataka due to assembly election, check new schedule

ICAI CA 2018: Admit cards which have already been issued would remain valid. ICAI CA 2018: Admit cards which have already been issued would remain valid.

ICAI CA 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the exam dates for the chartered accountants (CA) examinations in Karnataka region, in view of the general election to the legislative assembly of the state. The exams which were earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 11 and 12 will now be held on May 19 and 18. The venues and timings will remain unchanged. These changes will be applied at the following cities – Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shimoga and Udupi.

Admit cards which have already been issued would remain valid. In a note published on the official website, ICAI has said that since May 2017, they have stopped sending admit cards via post. The admit cards carry important details on venue, exam date and timing.

ICAI CA 2018, new schedule

Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate Examinations (revised scheme), (Group II), Paper – 5, Advanced Accounting: Saturday, May 19

Final (existing scheme) examination, (Group II), Paper – 6, Information Systems Control and Audit: May 18

Final (revised scheme) examination, (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective): May 18

Foundation Examination, Paper – 2, Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting: May 18

PQC – International Taxation – Assessment Test, Paper – 2, International Tax – Practice: May 18

ICAI CPT 2018:

Also, the registration process for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) has been started by ICAI at its official website — icaiexam.icai.org. All those candidates who are interested in applying for the same are required to do so before April 26. Last year, ICAI had revised the syllabus for chartered accountancy and included a number of contemporary topics like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the course. Those who pass the CPT will be eligible to register himself/herself for Intermediate (IPC) Course.

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body to regulate the profession of chartered accountancy in India.

