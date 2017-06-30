ICAI 68th foundation day: CA syllabus to be revised after 13 years

The course will also include new subjects at the foundation and intermediate levels and students appearing for final exams will be allowed to choose electives. The course will also include new subjects at the foundation and intermediate levels and students appearing for final exams will be allowed to choose electives.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will complete 68 years as on July 1, 2017 and has planned to introduce “major revisions” to the CA syllabus to fit into the global business competitive scenario. This is the first revision of the syllabus in 13 years.

“The revised course intends to promote innovation and bring about out-of-the-box thinking in the curriculum and education system of chartered accountancy course,” said ICAI President Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey adding that the paper will now be for 400 marks with half the marks allotted to subjective and objective questions respectively. Read | ICAI to revise syllabus for Chartered Accountancy at all levels, click here

The revised syllabus will be launched on Saturday, July 1, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ICAI foundation day function. The course will also include new subjects at the foundation and intermediate levels and students appearing for final exams will be allowed to choose electives.

“A student can choose from one out of six papers to specialise in,” said Vikamsey, explaning that seven papers onut of eight will be fixed subjects while one subject will include options.

