IBPS Specialist Officer VI exam 2016: Download call letter now

IBPS SO 2016: The Institute will conduct the exam to fill over 4,000 posts in the cadre.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 12, 2017 6:43 pm
IBPS SO 2016: The results are likely to release in February

IBPS SO 2016: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the admit card link of the online examination for the recruitment of Specialist Officer posts. The Institute will conduct the exam on January 29, 2017.

The Institute will conduct the exam to fill over 4,000 posts in the cadre. As many as 20 banks are participating in the common recruitment process undertaken by the IBPS.

Important dates
Declaration of result status of examination (CWE): February 16, 2017
Download of call letters for interview: February 24, 2017
Interview round: March
Provisional allotment: On or after April 1, 2017

Steps to download IBPS SO VI call letter card 2017:
Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in
Go to the “Click here to download CWE SPL – VI call letter” notification on the main page. Login by entering your ID and password on the right hand side of the page.
The call letter will be displayed
Download and take a print out

Remember to carry your call letter at the examination hall.

