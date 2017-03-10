IBPS RRB CWE V 2017 results to be declared today

IBPS RRB CWE V: The results of the RRBs CWE V exams have been released on Friday by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The candidates who have appeared for RRB CWE V have to check for the progress by logging onto the official website today evening.
Earlier, IBPS had released the score cards for RRB CWE officer scale I and II (GBO), the interviews for which were coordinated by nodal Regional Rural Bank (RRB) with the help of NABARD and IBPS.
Steps to check IBPS RRB CWE V results:
– Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in
– On the homepage, click on the check score card link link flashing across the screen on top of the main page.
– You will be directed to a new page.
– Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.
– Your scores will be available when you click on “Login”.
IBPS RRB CWE V was conducted for recruitment of office assistants and officers in scale I, II, and III for 56 different regional rural banks spread across the country.
Selection process: There will be preliminary and main online exam for candidates applying for Officers Scale-I and Office Assistants (multipurpose). After clearing the prelim followed by the main exams, the candidates applied for Office Assistant (multipurpose) exam would be provisionally allotted to a RRB. The candidates of Officers Scale-I would be required to clear the interview before their selection.
