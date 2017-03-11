IBPS RRB CWE V 2016 results released, know how to check result

IBPS RRB CWE V: The results of the RRBs CWE V exams have been released on Friday by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The candidates need to check the official website – ibps.in to view their result. The alst date to check the result is April 10.

Earlier, IBPS had released the score cards for RRB CWE officer scale I and II (GBO), the interviews for which were coordinated by nodal Regional Rural Bank (RRB) with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

Steps to check IBPS RRB CWE V results:

– Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

– On the homepage, click on the check score card link link flashing across the screen on top of the main page.

– You will be directed to a new page.

– Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

– Your scores will be available when you click on “Login”.

IBPS RRB CWE V was conducted for recruitment of office assistants and officers in scale I, II, and III for 56 different regional rural banks spread across the country.

Selection process: There will be preliminary and main online exam for candidates applying for Officers Scale-I and Office Assistants (multipurpose). After clearing the prelim followed by the main exams, the candidates applied for Office Assistant (multipurpose) exam would be provisionally allotted to a RRB. The candidates of Officers Scale-I would be required to clear the interview before their selection.

