IBPS PO admit card 2017 released at ibps.in, download call letter now

IBPS PO admit card 2017: The online exam is scheduled to be held on October 7, 8, 14 and 15 IBPS PO admit card 2017: The online exam is scheduled to be held on October 7, 8, 14 and 15

IBPS PO admit card 2017: The call letters/admit cards for the online preliminary exam to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CWE PO/MT-VII) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The candidates can download the admit card from the official website – ibps.in

Every year, IBPS releases notification for PO/ MT, clerk, RRB etc vacancies to fill posts in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The admit cards will be available for download till October 14.

IBPS PO admit card 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the download call letter link.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to click on ‘ Download Preliminary exam call letter’ link

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 5: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 6: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

The online exam is scheduled to be held on October 7, 8, 14 and 15 and the results will release in the same month. The candidates who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam, results of which will be released in December. IBPS PO admit card information, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd