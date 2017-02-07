Latest News
  • IBPS Specialist Officer VI exam 2017: Results declared

IBPS Specialist Officer VI exam 2017: Results declared

IBPS SO VI results 2016: As many as 20 banks are participating in the common recruitment process undertaken by the IBPS.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2017 5:22 pm
ibps, ibps.in, ibps so result, ibps so result 2016, so result, ibps so 2017, ibps so notification, ibps so 2017, ibps so 2017 date, ibps so 2017 application date, Specialist Officer 2017, how to fill the form for ibps so exam, ibps so crp spl vi, ibps so vacancy, ibps so jobs 2017, ibps so (crp spl-vi) 2017, ibps specialist officer, ibps specialist officer 2017, ibps specialist officer exam, ibps specialist officer exam 2016, ibps so exam, govt exam 2017 IBPS SO VI results 2016: Download of call letters for interview is from February 24, 2017

IBPS SO VI results 2017: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of Specialist Officer VI recruitment exam. The Institute had conducted the exam to fill over 4,000 posts in the cadre. The candidates can check the result on the official website and the last day to do so is February 13.

As many as 20 banks are participating in the common recruitment process undertaken by the IBPS.

Steps to check IBPS SO VI results 2016:
Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in
On the homepage, Click on ‘CWE SPL – VI results” flashing on the top
Login by entering your ID and password on the right hand side of the page.
The result will be displayed
Download and take a print out

Read | Never bear these 5 things in your career

Important dates
Download of call letters for interview: February 24, 2017
Interview round: March
Provisional Allotment: On or after April 1, 2017

Post details
1) I.T. Officer (Scale-I)
2) Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)
3) Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)
4) Law Officer (Scale I)
5) HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)
6) Marketing Officer (Scale I)

For more updates on IBPS SO exam, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 07: Latest News