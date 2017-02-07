IBPS Specialist Officer VI exam 2017: Results declared

IBPS SO VI results 2016: Download of call letters for interview is from February 24, 2017 IBPS SO VI results 2016: Download of call letters for interview is from February 24, 2017

IBPS SO VI results 2017: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of Specialist Officer VI recruitment exam. The Institute had conducted the exam to fill over 4,000 posts in the cadre. The candidates can check the result on the official website and the last day to do so is February 13.

As many as 20 banks are participating in the common recruitment process undertaken by the IBPS.

Steps to check IBPS SO VI results 2016:

Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

On the homepage, Click on ‘CWE SPL – VI results” flashing on the top

Login by entering your ID and password on the right hand side of the page.

The result will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Important dates

Download of call letters for interview: February 24, 2017

Interview round: March

Provisional Allotment: On or after April 1, 2017

Post details

1) I.T. Officer (Scale-I)

2) Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

3) Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

4) Law Officer (Scale I)

5) HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

6) Marketing Officer (Scale I)

