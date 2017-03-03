IBPS RRB CWE V: Results under process, see details here

IBPS RRB CWE V: The institute announced that the results for RRB CWE V are under process. IBPS RRB CWE V: The institute announced that the results for RRB CWE V are under process.

IBPS RRB CWE V: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a new notification regarding the RRBs CWE V exams. The institute announced that the results for the exam are under process.

Candidates who have applied for RRB CWE V have been asked to check for the progress by logging onto the official website regularly. IBPS is also looking into the Provisional Allotment of RRBs CWE V.

Last month, IBPS had released the score cards for RRB CWE officer scale I and II (GBO), the interviews for which were coordinated by nodal Regional Rural Bank (RRB) with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

Steps to check IBPS RRB CWE V score:

– Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

– On the homepage, click on the check score card link link flashing across the screen on top of the main page.

– You will be directed to a new page.

– Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

– Your scores will be available when you click on “Login”.

