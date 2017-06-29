IBPS RRB VI recruitment notification 2017 to release in July

IBPS CWE RRB-VI Officer Scale I and Office Assistants preliminary examination 2017 is likely to held in September IBPS CWE RRB-VI Officer Scale I and Office Assistants preliminary examination 2017 is likely to held in September

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Keeping in mind their annual calendar, IBPS will in July release the RRB exam notification for over 1000 posts. However, a notification has gone viral on social media that has mentioned exam dates etc. As per a leading media house, the notification is fake and the IBPS is in the process to release the official notification.

About 56 RRBs offer various posts for Group ‘A’ Officers & Group ‘B’ Office Assistants (the number may vary with time). The final selection of the candidates would be on the basis of the rules laid down by the IBPS.

Exam dates:

September 9- 10, September 16- 17, September 23- 24, 2017

CWE RRB-VI Officer Scale I and Office Assistants Preliminary examination

October 7- 8, October 14- 15, 2017

CWE PO/MT-VII Preliminary Examination

November 5, 2017

CWE RRB-VI Officers Scale I, II & III Single Examination

November 12, 2017

CWE RRB-VI Office Assistants Main Examination

November 26, 2017

CWE PO/MT-VII Main Examination

December 2- 3, December 9- 10, 2017

CWE CLERK-VII Preliminary Examination

December 30- 31, 2017

CWE SPL-VII Preliminary Examination

January 1, 2018

CWE CLERK-VII Main Examination

January 28, 2018

CWE SPL-VII Main Examination

The interviews for recruitment of Group A – Officers (Scale-I, II & III) is handled by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

