IBPS RRB VI recruitment notification 2017 to release in July

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Keeping in mind their annual calendar, IBPS will in July release the RRB exam notification for over 1000 posts. However, a notification has gone viral on social media that has mentioned exam dates etc. As per a leading media house, the notification is fake and the IBPS is in the process to release the official notification.
About 56 RRBs offer various posts for Group ‘A’ Officers & Group ‘B’ Office Assistants (the number may vary with time). The final selection of the candidates would be on the basis of the rules laid down by the IBPS.
Exam dates:
September 9- 10, September 16- 17, September 23- 24, 2017
CWE RRB-VI Officer Scale I and Office Assistants Preliminary examination
October 7- 8, October 14- 15, 2017
CWE PO/MT-VII Preliminary Examination
November 5, 2017
CWE RRB-VI Officers Scale I, II & III Single Examination
November 12, 2017
CWE RRB-VI Office Assistants Main Examination
November 26, 2017
CWE PO/MT-VII Main Examination
December 2- 3, December 9- 10, 2017
CWE CLERK-VII Preliminary Examination
December 30- 31, 2017
CWE SPL-VII Preliminary Examination
January 1, 2018
CWE CLERK-VII Main Examination
January 28, 2018
CWE SPL-VII Main Examination
The interviews for recruitment of Group A – Officers (Scale-I, II & III) is handled by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App