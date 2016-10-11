IBPS CWE RRB V Pre-Exam Training Call Letter 2016: Download now

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the pre-exam training call letters on its official website — ibps.in. The candidate can download the last date for downloading the call letter is October 17 and the exam will be conducted between October 17 and October 22.

There will be preliminary and main online exam for candidates applying for Officers Scale-I and Office Assistants (multipurpose). After clearing the prelim followed by the main exams, the candidates applied for Office Assistant (multipurpose) exam would be provisionally allotted to a RRB. The candidates of Officers Scale-I would be required to clear the interview before their selection.

Steps to download IBPS CWE RRB V Pre-Exam Training Call Letter 2016

Visit the official website

On the homepage, click on ‘IBPS RRB CWE V Pre-Exam Training Call Letter’

A new link will open

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.

Click on submit button.

The call letter will appear on the screen.

Download/ Take a printout for further reference.

Release of admit card for pre-examination training for the post of Officers Scale-I: October 10, 2016

Last date to download the call letter for pre-exam training: October 17, 2016

Conduct of pre-exam training: October 17 to 22, 2106

Release of admit card for pre-exam for the post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose): After October 17, 2016

Conduct of pre-exam training for Office Assistants (Multipurpose): October 24 to 29, 2016

